ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $2,788,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $662,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $242,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Ralliant Stock Down 0.6%

RAL stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

