ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

