ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $499,860.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,137,526.58. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,095 in the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

