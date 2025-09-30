ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
