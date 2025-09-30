ORG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY $QMMY

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY (NYSEARCA:QMMY – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.08% of FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000.

NYSEARCA:QMMY opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF – May (QMMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QMMY was launched on May 17, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

