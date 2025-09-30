ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $753.24 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $745.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

