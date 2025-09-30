ORG Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,333,000 after buying an additional 1,258,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after buying an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after buying an additional 646,504 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after buying an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after buying an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CHKP opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.28. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

