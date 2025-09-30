ORG Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $220,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 220,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,145,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

