ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

FLDR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

