ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 515,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 342,272 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,230.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,015 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 287,775 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

