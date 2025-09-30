Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

