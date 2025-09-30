Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

NYSE PKG opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.40. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

