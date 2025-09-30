Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 491 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.7% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

