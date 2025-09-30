Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,121.92. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.2%

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.03%.The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.