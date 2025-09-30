Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.99 and traded as low as C$11.91. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 70,359 shares.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$930.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In other Pason Systems news, insider Kevin Boston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.94, for a total transaction of C$35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,300 shares in the company, valued at C$87,162. The trade was a 29.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Celine Boston sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total value of C$133,537.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,469.91. The trade was a 85.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $187,133. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office.

