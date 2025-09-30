Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

