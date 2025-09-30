Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,597,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.73.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $32,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,641.34. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $9,604,766 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

