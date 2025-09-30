Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,932 Camden Property Trust $CPT

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

