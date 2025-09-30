Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,896 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3%

EW stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

