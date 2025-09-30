Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 857 Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,235,000 after acquiring an additional 472,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EFX opened at $255.89 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $295.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

