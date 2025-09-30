Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 946 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $15,396,525.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,305,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,586,428,283.64. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,525,632 shares of company stock valued at $609,403,041. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.