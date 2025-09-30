Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in IDEX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

