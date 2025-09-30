Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,367 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $359.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

