Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,252 Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 166.9% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 200.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

