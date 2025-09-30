Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,836 VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

