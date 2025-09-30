Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,682 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,614 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.