Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after buying an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,722,000 after buying an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 192,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1%

DTE opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

