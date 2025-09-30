Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.