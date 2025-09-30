Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

