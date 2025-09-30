Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,026 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $292,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

