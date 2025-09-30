Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,334,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,057,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,205 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 953,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,250,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,519,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,397,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WTW opened at $342.20 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $286.35 and a one year high of $345.42. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.05.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

