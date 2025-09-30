Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HRL opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

