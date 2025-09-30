Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

