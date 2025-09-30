Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 0.4%

WDAY stock opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,541,919.96. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,004 shares of company stock worth $57,511,876. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

