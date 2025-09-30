Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

