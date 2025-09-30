Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $113.03.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

