Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5%

FICO opened at $1,525.96 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,465.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,706.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,101.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

