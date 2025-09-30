Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Halliburton Company $HAL

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Halliburton by 830.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 756.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3%

HAL stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

