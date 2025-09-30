Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.