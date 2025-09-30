Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Revvity by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Revvity by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 15,023.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

