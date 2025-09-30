Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,192 Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 130.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6,594.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

