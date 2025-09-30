Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,214 Equity Residential $EQR

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

