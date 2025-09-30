Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,387 CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 626.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,370,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarMax by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $74.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

