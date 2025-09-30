Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $240,665,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,142.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $136,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $305.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $275.56 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.15.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.93%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
