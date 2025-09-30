Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NVR by 217,591.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in NVR by 9,358.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 5,411.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVR Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,097.50 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8,067.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,524.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
