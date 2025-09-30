Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap-On by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after purchasing an additional 239,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth $45,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-On by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $344.41 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $284.38 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.12. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.