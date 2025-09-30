Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $500.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

