Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

