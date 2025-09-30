Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

