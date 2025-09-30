Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BXP by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of BXP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BXP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.67, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Compass Point cut BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

